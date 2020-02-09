UBS Group Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $96.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 10,896,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

