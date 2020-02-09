UBS Group Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 624.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.