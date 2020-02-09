UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,938,356.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $48.66. 50,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.62. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

