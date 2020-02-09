Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.78. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $295.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

