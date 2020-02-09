Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

ULTA traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.96. 1,277,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.39. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

