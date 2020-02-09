United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

