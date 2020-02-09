United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. 5,753,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

