United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

