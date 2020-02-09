United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.83. 4,962,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.