Universa (UTNP) Price Up 40.9% This Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Universa has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $6,612.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.