Unobtanium Price Reaches $74.30 on Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $16,740.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $74.30 or 0.00749074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,900.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04543149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,674 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.