US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,367 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $245.82. 657,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

