US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.58. The stock had a trading volume of 366,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,847. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $190.63 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

