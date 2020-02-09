US Bancorp DE Has $18.81 Million Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of Nice worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $173.80. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $111.19 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

