US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $165.29. 560,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,248. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $166.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

