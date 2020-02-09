US Bancorp DE Sells 10,543 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

