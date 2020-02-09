US Bancorp DE Sells 1,371 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TH Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

BABA traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.