US Bancorp DE Sells 58,231 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

