US Bancorp DE Sells 7,578 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $141.81. 1,783,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

