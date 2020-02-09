US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of US Foods worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:USFD opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

