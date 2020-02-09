US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of USX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 415,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,148. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

