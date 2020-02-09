Utrum Market Cap Hits $171,282.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Utrum has a market capitalization of $171,282.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum launched on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

