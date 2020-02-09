Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,946,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699,100. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

