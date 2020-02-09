Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on March 4th

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

