Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Value Line alerts:

NASDAQ VALU opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Value Line has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4,848.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.