ValuEngine Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Strong Sell

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Euronav stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. Euronav has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Euronav by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

