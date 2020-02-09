ValuEngine Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBP opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. Insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Urstadt Biddle Properties comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

