ValuEngine Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. 4,307,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 62.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

