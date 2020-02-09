ValuEngine Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.
GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. 4,307,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
