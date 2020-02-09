ValuEngine Upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to “Hold”

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 302,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

