ValuEngine Upgrades Renren (NYSE:RENN) to Buy

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:RENN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

