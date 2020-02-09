Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

