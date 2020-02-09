Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEC. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.68. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

