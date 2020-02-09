Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRA. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,374,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,251.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.