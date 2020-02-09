Veros Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $114,028.00 and $11,065.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,209,959 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

