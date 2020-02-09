Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $240,609.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OOOBTC, Upbit and Coinroom. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00774849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,045 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, OOOBTC, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

