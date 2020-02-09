Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

