Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,842 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $264,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.59. 4,743,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

