Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 389.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $287,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 2,332,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

