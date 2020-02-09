Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $345,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,005,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,721. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

