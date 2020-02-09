Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 135,778 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $234,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

