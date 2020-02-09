Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $186,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 402,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,752. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

