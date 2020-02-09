Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,146 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $250,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.24. 327,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

