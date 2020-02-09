Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,720 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.71. The company had a trading volume of 921,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.