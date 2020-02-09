Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 299.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,515 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593,596 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $5,906,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 57.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,559 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

SAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,462. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

