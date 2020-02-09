Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 15,380,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,595,808. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

