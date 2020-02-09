Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

