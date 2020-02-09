Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,118 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 154,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,963,163 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.41. 1,096,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

