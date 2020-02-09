Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 66,820 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 816,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,002,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,840,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,769,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

