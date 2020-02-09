Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 79,020 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. 18,134,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,884,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

