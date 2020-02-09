Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. 1,717,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

